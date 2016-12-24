1 of 10
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner aren't hiding their rekindled relationship. In fact, the pair, who announced last year in June their plan to divorce, appear to have changed their minds!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The 44-year-old actor and Garner, also 44, have gotten so close again that they're going on vacations together with the kids and spending time together again during the holidays.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Affleck and Garner were spotted taking their three kids — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 4 — to Montana for the Christmas holiday on Friday.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Garner's extended family is also reportedly in Montana with them. "They all seem to have a good time together," a source told People magazine.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
"They both enjoy the privacy of Montana," a source told the publication last year.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Affleck and Garner are rumored to be doing so well that they may even be considering renewing their vows next year.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
"Jen took Ben back because, against all odds, he made good on his promise to clean up his act and be a better husband," a source told Star in November.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
"And to top it all off, their friends now believe that Jen is pregnant and everyone is buzzing that she already has that special glow," added the insider.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
"They couldn't be more excited about the future!" said the tipster. Since then, Ben has been spotted on multiple occasions, either attending church with Garner and the kids or running errands, looking hopeful he's finally won his family back.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Do you think Affleck and Garner will officially call off their divorce? Tell us in the comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X