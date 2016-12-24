1 of 10

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner aren't hiding their rekindled relationship. In fact, the pair, who announced last year in June their plan to divorce, appear to have changed their minds!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The 44-year-old actor and Garner, also 44, have gotten so close again that they're going on vacations together with the kids and spending time together again during the holidays.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Affleck and Garner were spotted taking their three kids — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 4 — to Montana for the Christmas holiday on Friday.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Garner's extended family is also reportedly in Montana with them. "They all seem to have a good time together," a source told People magazine

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "They both enjoy the privacy of Montana," a source told the publication last year.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Affleck and Garner are rumored to be doing so well that they may even be considering renewing their vows next year.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "Jen took Ben back because, against all odds, he made good on his promise to clean up his act and be a better husband," a source told Star in November.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "And to top it all off, their friends now believe that Jen is pregnant and everyone is buzzing that she already has that special glow," added the insider.