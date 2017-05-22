1 of 8

Instar / Twitter Instar / Twitter An explosion ripped through Ariana Grande ’s concert on Monday night. Insiders told Radaronline.com that the singer was safe but police have confirmed multiple deaths. Click through the gallery to see inside the deadly scene.

Two loud bangs heard around Manchester arena. People running out of the arena. No idea what's going on pic.twitter.com/KaRzQckvEE — Alan Brennan (@alanbmufc92) May 22, 2017 Police warned people to stay away from the area and gave updates about fatalities. “Details of a casualty bureau for incident at Manchester Arena will be shared as soon as available. Please stay away from the area.”

Police: 'A number of fatalities' Ariana Grande concert in Manchester https://t.co/hnqvSkhjK1 pic.twitter.com/OpbxhIm6oz — Canoe (@Canoe) May 22, 2017 NBC News reported there were 19 fatalities after the explosion at the Manchester Arena.

If you look towards the left you see the explosion and hear the bang. I hope to GOD everyone is ok, and so glad Jess and Em are. #manchester pic.twitter.com/q81KHGEJ6E — Joe Gregory (@JoeAaronGregory) May 22, 2017 There was a loud explosion and bang sound inside the arena.

For anyone who cannot contact their children at the MEN in Manchester, Paula has 50+ children with her at Holiday Inn. Please contact her!!! pic.twitter.com/M2pWOR5kbN — char // 12 ✨ (@CharIiesAngels) May 22, 2017 Children who were without their parents and guardians were taken to the local Holiday Inn and people searching for them.