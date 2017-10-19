Anna Faris Dating Michael Barrett, 2 Months After Announcing Divorce

Anna Faris and Michael Barrett could not have looked more smitten during their romantic daytime date in Los Angeles. The two were all smiles as they walked along a grassed area surrounded by food trucks. Faris was pictured holding a cool drink while Barret drank a bottled beer. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Various sources claimed the duo has been spending time together since September, but just recently began taking their relationship to the next level. Photo credit: BACKGRID

They met on the set of Overboard, and were spotted having dinner in Malibu one month ago! While no romance rumors sparked while filming, they’ve since been seen on a serious of cozy dates. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jack, 5, On September 9, Barrett and Faris took her son, 5, to a local carnival Photo credit: BACKGRID

Just this week, they were seen dining at a Pacific Palisades restaurant twice! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Anna Faris may have been shattered over her failed marriage to Chris Pratt, but it seems Michael Barrett has completely lifted her spirit! Photo credit: BACKGRID