Anna Faris Dating Michael Barrett, 2 Months After Announcing Divorce thumbnail

Look Away Chris!

Anna Faris Dating Michael Barrett, 2 Months After Announcing Divorce

The actress has been spending time with the hunky cinematographer since September.

By
Posted on
Anna Faris Dating Michael Barrett, 2 Months After Announcing Divorce thumbnail
View gallery 8
BACKGRID
Anna Faris Dating Michael Barrett, 2 Months After Announcing Divorce
1 of 8
Anna Faris, 40, is dating again! The blonde actress, who announced her split from longtime husband Chris Pratt, 38, this August, was spotted on a sweet date with cinematographer Michael Barrett, 47, just this week. Could they look any more adorable? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the shocking photos.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Anna Faris and Michael Barrett could not have looked more smitten during their romantic daytime date in Los Angeles. The two were all smiles as they walked along a grassed area surrounded by food trucks. Faris was pictured holding a cool drink while Barret drank a bottled beer.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Various sources claimed the duo has been spending time together since September, but just recently began taking their relationship to the next level.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

They met on the set of Overboard, and were spotted having dinner in Malibu one month ago! While no romance rumors sparked while filming, they’ve since been seen on a serious of cozy dates.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

On September 9, Barrett and Faris took her son Jack, 5, to a local carnival.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Just this week, they were seen dining at a Pacific Palisades restaurant twice!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Anna Faris may have been shattered over her failed marriage to Chris Pratt, but it seems Michael Barrett has completely lifted her spirit!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

What do you think Faris’ baby daddy thinks of this? Do you think her relationship with Barrett will last? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments