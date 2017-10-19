Anna Faris Dating Michael Barrett, 2 Months After Announcing Divorce

Anna Faris
, 40, is dating again! The blonde actress, who announced her split from longtime husband Chris Pratt
, 38, this August, was spotted on a sweet date
with cinematographer Michael Barrett
, 47, just this week. Could they look any more adorable? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the shocking photos.
Anna Faris and Michael Barrett could not have looked more smitten during their romantic daytime date in Los Angeles. The two were all smiles as they walked along a grassed area surrounded by food trucks. Faris was pictured holding a cool drink while Barret drank a bottled beer.
Various sources claimed the duo has been spending time together since September, but just recently began taking their relationship to the next level.
They met on the set of Overboard, and were spotted having dinner in Malibu one month ago! While no romance rumors sparked while filming, they’ve since been seen on a serious of cozy dates.
Just this week, they were seen dining at a Pacific Palisades restaurant twice!
What do you think Faris’ baby daddy thinks of this? Do you think her relationship with Barrett will last? Sound off in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.