Skin & Bones! Angelina Jolie Worries Fans With Skeletal Frame After Health Scares thumbnail

Look Away, Brad

Skin & Bones! Angelina Jolie Worries Fans With Skeletal Frame After Health Scares

The actress gets thinner by the minute!

By
Posted on
Skin & Bones! Angelina Jolie Worries Fans With Skeletal Frame After Health Scares thumbnail
View gallery 9
BACKGRID
Skin & Bones! Angelina Jolie Worries Fans With Skeletal Frame After Health Scares
1 of 9
Is Angelina Jolie okay? The actress scared fans with her frail frame during this Thursday’s First They Killed My Father screening in Los Angeles. She was accompanied by American-Cambodian activist Loung Ung during the appearance at the Girls Academic Leadership Academy school. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the latest photos of the size zero star.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

A scary skinny Angelina Jolie, 42, wore an elegant black and white ensemble to the film premiere this Thursday in LA.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The actress’ shrinking frame looked miniature in the classy look, and her legs bony as ever in the designer pumps.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As fans know, this is not the first time Jolie has been spotted looking dangerously thin in public.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

While in a recent interview, the star claimed her health was doing just fine, she previously admitted that she had been battling various ailments, such as Bell’s Palsy and varicose veins.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She was also reportedly suffering from severe insomnia and claimed she had been having “the hardest time” since her split from Brad Pitt, 53.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Other than worrying fans with her shrinking waistline, Angeilna Jolie was also recently pushed into the spotlight when she came forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein, 65, of sexual misconduct.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She stated that she once had a bad experience working with the alleged sex addict and so she never did again.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Looking at the most recent photos of the actress, do you think she’s doing okay? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments