Skin & Bones! Angelina Jolie Worries Fans With Skeletal Frame After Health Scares

Is Angelina Jolie
okay? The actress scared fans with her frail frame during this Thursday’s First They Killed My Father
screening in Los Angeles. She was accompanied by American-Cambodian activist Loung Ung
during the appearance at the Girls Academic Leadership Academy school. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the latest photos of the size zero star.
A scary skinny Angelina Jolie, 42, wore an elegant black and white ensemble to the film premiere this Thursday in LA.
The actress’ shrinking frame looked miniature in the classy look, and her legs bony as ever in the designer pumps.
While in a recent interview
, the star claimed her health was doing just fine, she previously admitted that she had been battling various ailments, such as Bell’s Palsy and varicose veins.
She stated that she once had a bad experience working with the alleged sex addict and so she never did again.
Looking at the most recent photos of the actress, do you think she’s doing okay? Sound off in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.