Cheerleading & Big Hair! Amy Roloff’s Wild High School Photos Exposed

Amy Roloff
was a wild cheerleader in Michigan before Little People, Big World
, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal! Click through these slides to see the reality star like never before.
Roloff, 53, graduated in 1980 from Franklin High School in Livonia, Michigan. She was known as Amy Knight at the time.
The mom-of-four sported a Farrah Fawcett inspired hairdo for her senior photo!
She participated in typing classes, as captured in yearbook photos.
Roloff worked on homecoming floats with her classmates.
Matt's ex was also a cheerleader!
She recently wore the uniform at the Roloff Family Farm, and told a fan via Instagram that she "can't believe [she] can still wear it!"
