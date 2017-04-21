1 of 9
Amanda Bynes made a rare appearance this week, going for a leisurely hike in North Hollywood — see the photos!
Bynes looked healthier than she has since the last time she was out.
In December, while on an outing with her life coach, the actress seemed to have packed on the pounds.
Bynes' "every move is shadowed by the life coach," a source exclusively told Radar.
The trouble actress, who had a very public meltdown and was placed in psychiatric care, was somber during the hike.
As Radar readers know, Bynes was released from a psychiatric hospital in November 2014 but tweeted that she had been diagnosed as bipolar and manic depressive.
Now, however, she's rumored to be gearing up for a TV comeback on Nickelodeon!
A source told The New York Post that producers have been "trying to reach" Bynes — who recently completed a second year at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Orange County — about a new show. Nickelodeon execs reportedly want to "work with her again in a positive and healthy way. She has a tremendous amount of talent."
Would you watch an Amanda Bynes comeback show? Let us know in the comments below!
