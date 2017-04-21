1 of 9

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Amanda Bynes made a rare appearance this week, going for a leisurely hike in North Hollywood — see the photos! made a rare appearance this week, going for a leisurely hike in North Hollywood — see the photos!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Bynes looked healthier than she has since the last time she was out.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI In December, while on an outing with her life coach, the actress seemed to have packed on the pounds

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The trouble actress, who had a very public meltdown and was placed in psychiatric care, was somber during the hike.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI As Radar readers know, Bynes was released from a psychiatric hospital in November 2014 but tweeted that she had been diagnosed as bipolar and manic depressive.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Now, however, she's rumored to be gearing up for a TV comeback on Nickelodeon!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The New York Post that producers have been "trying to reach" Bynes — who recently completed a second year at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Orange County — about a new show. Nickelodeon execs reportedly want to "work with her again A source toldthat producers have been "trying to reach" Bynes — who recently completed a second year at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Orange County — about a new show. Nickelodeon execs reportedly want to "work with her again in a positive and healthy way . She has a tremendous amount of talent."