Amal & George Share Steamy Public Smooch During Romantic Italian Dinner!

and Amal ’s love story just keeps on growing as the gorgeous couple was just seen looking fabulous and in love while on yet another romantic candle-lit dinner in Italy, RadarOnline.com has learned. The famous elegantly dressed duo jumped aboard a luxury yacht to travel across the waters and visit their favorite restaurant in Bellagio. Amal rocked her usual red lip and stunned in a vibrant red top, baggy dress pants and heels. George looked handsome in his go-to white dress shirt and jeans. Together with some pals, they enjoyed a bite to eat at Le Darsene and shared a sweet kiss under the gorgeous night sky.