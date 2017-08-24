Amal & George Share Steamy Public Smooch During Romantic Italian Dinner! thumbnail

Swoon

Amal & George Share Steamy Public Smooch During Romantic Italian Dinner!

Another day, another perfect date night for the Clooneys.

By
Posted on
Amal & George Share Steamy Public Smooch During Romantic Italian Dinner! thumbnail
View gallery 9
BACKGRID
Amal & George Share Steamy Public Smooch During Romantic Italian Dinner!
1 of 9
George Clooney and Amal’s love story just keeps on growing as the gorgeous couple was just seen looking fabulous and in love while on yet another romantic candle-lit dinner in Italy, RadarOnline.com has learned. The famous elegantly dressed duo jumped aboard a luxury yacht to travel across the waters and visit their favorite restaurant in Bellagio. Amal rocked her usual red lip and stunned in a vibrant red top, baggy dress pants and heels. George looked handsome in his go-to white dress shirt and jeans. Together with some pals, they enjoyed a bite to eat at Le Darsene and shared a sweet kiss under the gorgeous night sky.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The new parents shared a sweet peck while sitting at their secluded table in the Italian hotspot.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

George held tightly onto his wife’s hand as they walked along the boardwalk to the ritzy dinning spot.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

A vision in red, the always-stylish Amal leaned on her famous hubby’s shoulder as the sky turned dark.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sipping on tall glasses of red wine, the two could not have looked more at peace.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The PDA continued for the charming duo. George planted sweet kisses onto his wife’s forehead as she leaned shyly into his arms.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Amal and George have been spotted out on glamorous romantic dates all over Italy since the birth of their twins, Ella and Alexander.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Love is always in the air for these two.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

What do you think of George and Amal’s latest date? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments