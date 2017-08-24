Amal & George Share Steamy Public Smooch During Romantic Italian Dinner!

George Clooney
and Amal
’s love story just keeps on growing as the gorgeous couple was just seen looking fabulous and in love while on yet another romantic candle-lit dinner in Italy, RadarOnline.com has learned. The famous elegantly dressed duo jumped aboard a luxury yacht to travel across the waters and visit their favorite restaurant in Bellagio. Amal rocked her usual red lip and stunned in a vibrant red top, baggy dress pants and heels. George looked handsome in his go-to white dress shirt and jeans. Together with some pals, they enjoyed a bite to eat at Le Darsene and shared a sweet kiss under the gorgeous night sky.
The new parents shared a sweet peck while sitting at their secluded table in the Italian hotspot.
George held tightly onto his wife’s hand as they walked along the boardwalk to the ritzy dinning spot.
A vision in red, the always-stylish Amal leaned on her famous hubby’s shoulder as the sky turned dark.
Sipping on tall glasses of red wine, the two could not have looked more at peace.
The PDA continued for the charming duo. George planted sweet kisses onto his wife’s forehead as she leaned shyly into his arms.
As Radar readers know
, Amal and George have been spotted out on glamorous romantic dates all over Italy since the birth of their twins, Ella
and Alexander
.
Love is always in the air for these two.
What do you think of George and Amal’s latest date? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.