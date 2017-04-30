1 of 8

Instagram/@arod A-Rod posted several snaps of the big party, where a dozen of Ella's friends were seen diving for goodies from a pinata while he and ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis watched the chaos unfold.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Despite the awards ceremony taking place in Miami — the same city where A-Rod was seen celebrating with Ella — it appears she decided to sit this one out.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI According to a source, the singer has already introduced her 9-year-old twins to A-Rod – and "took to him right away!"