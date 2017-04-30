1 of 8
Jennifer Lopez was no where in sight when Alex Rodriguez was spotted at a party with his ex-wife this weekend — and here's why!
But where was J.Lo? Two days ago, the 47-year-old diva was spotted walking the Billboard Latin Music Awards red carpet alone in a very revealing fishnet dress.
Despite the awards ceremony taking place in Miami — the same city where A-Rod was seen celebrating with Ella — it appears she decided to sit this one out.
As Radar readers know, A-Rod and J.Lo are rarely seen without each other these days ever since they took their romance public in March.
According to a source, the singer has already introduced her 9-year-old twins to A-Rod – and "took to him right away!"
Even her ex-husband Marc Anthony gave a thumbs-up to her new man. "Marc is thrilled to finally see Jen with a true family man," an insider said. Do you think A-Rod's ex feels the same way about his new romance? Tell us your thoughts below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
