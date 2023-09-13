Yankees Star Alex Rodriguez Ratted Out At Least Three Other MLB Players During 2014 Doping Scandal, Bombshell DEA Documents Reveal
Former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez reportedly told federal agents that three of his fellow MLB players were also clients of a performance-enhancing drug supplier called Biogenesis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come nearly eight years after A-Rod retired from the MLB in 2016, it was revealed that the former pro baseball player ratted out three other players during a meeting with federal agents in January 2014.
According to DEA documents obtained by ESPN on Wednesday, A-Rod disclosed the information during a meeting with U.S. Department of Justice attorneys and Drug Enforcement Administration agents on January 29, 2014.
The meeting reportedly took place weeks after A-Rod received a 211-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's PED policy.
The outlet reported that Rodriguez was granted "Queen for a Day" status by prosecutors which provided him immunity from future prosecution.
He then reportedly gave the names of the three other players – including Manny Ramirez, Ryan Braun, and a third player not named in the DEA documents – to the federal agents.
Ramirez, who played for the Dodgers, had already served a 50-game suspension in 2009 for violating the league's PED policy. He then received another 100-game suspension in 2011 while with the Rays.
Ramirez chose to retire rather than serve the second 100-game suspension.
Braun, a former National League MVP, was suspended in 2013 for his involvement with Biogenesis.
The unidentified third player had not been on the DEA’s radar and never received a suspension from MLB.
Meanwhile, Rodriguez also admitted for the first time that he used PEDs purchased from Biogenesis founder Anthony Bosch during the January 2014 meeting with federal agents.
He confessed to paying roughly $12,000 per month for "doping protocols fueled by testosterone creams, red, gummy-like lozenges containing testosterone, and human growth hormone" between 2010 and 2012.
According to the report, Rodriguez paid Bosch in cash and sometimes used cash obtained from a Yankees traveling team secretary who was not involved in the scheme.
Rodriguez also implicated his cousin, Yusi Sucart Sr., as his supplier for other performance-enhancing drugs for more than ten years.
Also shocking was A-Rod’s claim that his cousin later tried to blackmail him and threatened to expose the Yankee player’s PED use if he did not pay Sucart Sr. $5 million.
The report obtained by ESPN also included details that indicated Rodriguez lied to Yankees president Randy Levine in 2012 about his relationship with Bosch and Biogenesis.
Rodriguez, who currently works for ESPN, declined to comment on the story to the sports outlet following its damning and bombshell report on Wednesday.
"He basically did everything he could to distract from his own behavior," one Yankees insider said following ESPN’s report this week.
"I mean, Alex is a complicated person,” the MLB source added. “He had a lot of layers to him, and I think he's remorseful, but he did some bad things to a lot of people."