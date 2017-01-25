1 of 10

On the last episode of Alaskan Bush People, Billy Brown's most romantic son Noah introduced his new girlfriend, a mysterious woman named Rhain Alicia. So, who really is the recipient of Noah's love letters? Read through Radar's gallery to learn more about the new addition to the family.

The Discovery Channel reality star is dating an Oregon native legally known as Ruth Alisha Merrill, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

At 26, Merrill is two years older than the 24-year-old Noah.

Like her man, Merrill is an avid hunter and fisher.

Though Rhain is not her given name, it will soon be her legal name, Radar can exclusively report. Last month, Merill filed an official petition in Alaskan court to change her name from Ruth Alisha to Rhain.

According to court records, she attended a hearing on January 19 regarding her filing. However, the judge has not yet signed off on her request and the case is still open.

Karryna Kauffman, who was later revealed to be a This could be Noah's first real relationship. He previously "dated" brunette beautywho was later revealed to be a California-based actress and model

Radar has caught the show's stars in multiple examples of reality fakery. Earlier this season, they appeared to buy a cow for the family's Browntown village , but a local Washington newspaper revealed that producers set up the scene and got rid of the animal soon after filming.