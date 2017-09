Inside ‘Alaskan Bush’ Mom Ami Brown’s Heartbreaking Losing Battle With Cancer

5 of 8

In an episode of ABP, Billy spoke of how he reacted to learning she was sick. "She doesn’t want to be a burden on someone. That’s not Ami. Ami is to take the burden away and take care of everything, but she has to admit to herself that she can’t be that right now. It’s just time for us to pay it back to her right now, it’s all I think we can do,” he said.

Photo credit: Discovery