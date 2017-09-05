Inside ‘Alaskan Bush’ Mom Ami Brown’s Heartbreaking Losing Battle With Cancer

Ami Brown announced that her cancer has progressed to stage four, leaving her confined to a hospital bed and weighing only 89.4 pounds. As the heartbroken Brown family, including her devoted husband, Billy Brown, 64, and their seven children, gather to Alaskan Bush People matriarchannounced that her cancer has progressed to stage four, leaving her confined to a hospital bed and weighing only 89.4 pounds. As the heartbroken Brown family, including her devoted husband,, 64, and their seven children, gather to stand vigil at her beside , Ami still maintains that she is “hopeful” even though she has been given just a three-percent chance of survival. Click through seven sad photos as RadarOnline.com exclusively reveals all the details inside her tragic downward spiral.

Ami said in an interview last week, “It could be my last days.” However, the matriarch is continuing radiation and chemotherapy treatments in hopes of beating stage four lung cancer. Ami, in a photograph taken just last month, posed with fans and her hubby Billy while confined to a wheelchair

"I realized early into this that it’s very easy to want to give up and just die. And on the pessimist side, it could be my last days. But I have the will to fight," Ami noted in what could very well be her last words to the public. Photo credit: Discovery

Ami was first diagnosed with lung cancer one year ago, in June 2016, while filming the family’s reality TV show. Photo credit: Discovery

In an episode of ABP, Billy spoke of how he reacted to learning she was sick. "She doesn’t want to be a burden on someone. That’s not Ami. Ami is to take the burden away and take care of everything, but she has to admit to herself that she can’t be that right now. It’s just time for us to pay it back to her right now, it’s all I think we can do,” he said. Photo credit: Discovery

And although the Brown clan is all handling their mother’s dire health crisis “differently,” the family seems to be closer than ever! Currently, they are all in the L.A. area to be there for their mother in her final days. Photo credit: Discovery

Perhaps the biggest question on everyone’s mind is whether or not the show will go on after this current season. Radar has learned that — as of now — no decisions have been made and most likely nothing will be decided until Ami learns her final fate. Photo credit: Discovery