‘Alaskan Bush’ Family Sits Vigil In LA As Stage 4 Cancer Cripples Matriarch Ami Brown

Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown turned 53-years-old this week in L.A., surrounded by her entire family! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that all of Ami’s seven children gathered by her side to celebrate what could be the matriarch’s last birthday, as her stage four cancer has caused her to be confined to a hospital bed at only 84 pounds! Click through 11 family photos to find out everything there is to know, including whether or not there will be another season!

Ami revealed the shocking truth about her cancer crisis — that she now has “less than a three percent” chance of surviving, as the disease has progressed. In what could be her last interview, Ami told People Magazine that “ everything hurts ” and she is now confined to a hospital bed at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.

As fans know, she was first diagnosed with cancer earlier this year while filming the show. Photographed here last month with lifelong husband, Billy Brown, 64, the mother-of-seven still looked hopeful even though she was strapped to a wheelchair.

However, as sad as Ami’s condition is, Radar has learned that the Brown family are doing everything they can to make her last days be full of love and joy. Especially for Noah Brown, 23 – who is set to marry fiancé Rhain after the dust settles in L.A.

Gabe Brown, 27, posted this photo on his Instagram account on Ami’s birthday. Gabe is clearly not roughing it anymore, as the background shows a well-known office building in West Hollywood, California. As Radar reported, Gabe will not be returning to reality TV if there is another season.

Ami's youngest daughter, Rain Brown, 14, has been active on social media in recent months – giving fans glimpses inside the family's new life. This week, Rain posted this touching photo of two coyotes in Southern California. In the caption, she wrote, "A couple that walks through cali together stays together!"

Rain also made sure to let everyone know that her sister and partner-in-crime, Birdy Brown, 22, was also soaking up the California sunshine this summer while helping their ailing mother.

Gabe Brown isn’t the only one in the family NOT returning to television! Joshua ‘Bam Bam’ Brown, 32, also announced that he will no longer be a part of Alaskan Bush People if the show continues.

Instead, as Radar reported, he and girlfriend Allison Kagan – who was a producer for Discovery – bought a luxury boat and are sailing off to the Bahamas after being by Ami's side in L.A.

Although Ami's condition has worsened, her oldest son, Mathew Brown, 34, has turned his life around since moving to the sunshine state! The former drug addict – who battled with alcoholism and addiction for several years – has been looking healthier than ever since relocating to L.A.

Luckily for the Brown clan, they are not forced to deal with the harsh conditions of Alaska anymore! After staying in a million-dollar mansion for several months this past season, the family is now believed to be living large in a posh Beverly Hills Hotel.