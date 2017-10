Rain Brown has fans worried after confessed she is “hurting inside” as her mother, Ami Brown, 54, undergoes Alaskan Bush People teen starhas fans worried after confessed she is “hurting inside” as her mother,, 54, undergoes another horrifying round of chemotherapy to battle deadly late-stage cancer. Click through seven sad photos of Rain as RadarOnline.com exclusively reveals how the brave young beauty is fighting her dark depression. Photo credit: Instagram

The wife of Billy Brown, 64, and mother of seven is living in Beverly Hills, Calif., while she undergoes a second round of chemotherapy. In late summer, Ami revealed that doctors gave her less than a three percent chance of survival!

“This is my 'I don’t really want to take this picture, but I love the person who I’m taking it for' look,” Rain captioned this photo on Instagram, adding hashtags that said, “hurting inside” and “ I don’t want to do this anymore. Photo credit: Instagram

As previously reported, Rain has seemingly taken on the role as the Brown family’s unofficial spokesperson, updating their fans on her ailing mother’s condition Photo credit: Instagram

The teen has shared that she is dealing with “dark depression.” However, she continues to be a beacon of hope for her family and friends, captioning this shot, “Try to let some love in your heart this week. Stay strong!” Photo credit: Instagram

“For the past few days I’ve been struggling with some things, such as my depression, life, and some teen girl problems. I couldn’t figure out why I was in such bad shape . I stayed in bed for about four days with minor aches and pains and I couldn’t find out a reason, it bothered me so much, I lost any want to be healthy or motivational, I was just a husk,” Rain wrote last week. Photo credit: Instagram

However, she assured fans that she will be okay in the end! “But in the middle of the night it occurred to me, sometimes you don’t have to have a reason sometimes you don’t have to be perfect and somedays you just feel like staying in bed and watching old videos and that’s OKAY,” she added. Photo credit: Instagram