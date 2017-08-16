Ami Brown’s Youngest Daughter Bursts Into Tears Over Mom’s Cancer Crisis

Alaskan Bush People
matriarch, Ami Brown,
has been in hiding for the past couple of months
since being diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer. While the 52-year-old mother-of-seven has undergone radiation and chemotherapy at UCLA Medical Center in Southern California, little was known about her current condition
– until now! Click through nine heartbreaking videos and photos that Ami’s youngest daughter, Rain Brown
, posted on a private social media account, as RadarOnline.com reveals footage of the teen breaking down in tears over her ailing mother’s life-or-death battle!
In this heart wrenching short video, Rain, 15, tells her fans, “All of your support and love is amazing and it’s great to know there are so many rainbows out there.” While fighting back tears, Rain reveals that she can’t answer questions regarding her mother’s health. “I will when I can and I show my family and they love it!”
I still struggle some days and today was one of those days
but once I took a step back and realized it's just another beautiful piece of life, just maybe one I don't like, but it's still beautiful and deserves love, as we all do, I found myself again so if you are struggling with something that seems impossible just know you can make it out of this and find your true self no matter how hard it seems, and you do have people that love and care for you and if you don't you'll always have me,” Rain captioned this photo posted on her Instagram four days ago!
Despite the fact that her mother is fighting for her life
, the gorgeous teen continues to maintain her positive outlook to her fans.
In this photo posted late last month, Rain is posing on a road in front of the family’s rental mansion in Topanga Canyon, Calif. According to reports, however, they have since moved out and are living in hotels.
As fans know, the Bush family left Brown Town in Alaska at the beginning of the summer so that they could support their mother as she underwent intense radiation and chemotherapy treatments
But just one week ago, Rain shared this photo and fans automatically recognized the location as being in Topanga Canyon, Calif. – the same location as the rental home they lived in for months prior.
“Beautiful end to a beautiful day! #stayhappy #staystrong#beautiful #sunset #dreamday #carride#nofilter,” Rain shared last week.
