1 of 9
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
For his 77th birthday, Al Pacino packed on the PDA with bikini-clad girlfriend Lucila Sola — see the dirty grandpa pics!
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Happy Birthday, Al Pacino!
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
The actor celebrated in style, enjoying a sun-filled vacation in Cancun with his girlfriend, Sola.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
The pair got very handsy while out on the beach.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
But the real kicker is, she's 40 years his junior!
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
At just 37, Sola has certainly set her sights on an older gentleman.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Things got steamy when the pair started making out while wading in the water.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Later, they held hands and frolicked along the water.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Do you think they'll stay together? Sound off in the comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: