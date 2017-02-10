1 of 9

Abby Lee Miller is partying her legal troubles away! The Dance Moms star was caught letting loose at OK! Magazine's pre-Grammy party in Hollywood on February 9 – and RadarOnline.com has exclusive details on her wild night out!

The dance teacher forgot her legal troubles for the night, as onlookers exclusively told Radar that Miller "showed off her dance moves" once inside.

"She was hanging, talking to people, casually drinking," an insider told Radar. "She was just enjoying herself."

Miller requested permission from the courts to attend the star-studded event, as she was in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for the first day of her sentencing on January 20, 2017.

"Pursuant to Court approval, Ms. Miller will return to Los Angeles on January 23, 2017," court papers obtained from the US District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania read. "Attorney Melucci has no objection to Ms. Miller traveling to the aforementioned location on the aforementioned date."

As Radar readers know, the Lifetime star pled guilty to one count of not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets. She faces up to 30 months in prison. Her final day of sentencing will be February 24th.

Her positive attitude at the event could have to do with her series getting picked up for season 7B despite her legal troubles . "Here we go 7B! Here we go!" she posted on Instagram.