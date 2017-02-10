1 of 9
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Abby Lee Miller is partying her legal troubles away! The Dance Moms star was caught letting loose at OK! Magazine’s pre-Grammy party in Hollywood on February 9 – and RadarOnline.com has exclusive details on her wild night out!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Miller, 50, took the plunge in a sheer black top with gold embellishments at the neckline. She topped off the risqué look with black leggings and her signature scowl!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The dance teacher forgot her legal troubles for the night, as onlookers exclusively told Radar that Miller “showed off her dance moves” once inside.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
“She was hanging, talking to people, casually drinking,” an insider told Radar. “She was just enjoying herself.”
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Miller requested permission from the courts to attend the star-studded event, as she was in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for the first day of her sentencing on January 20, 2017.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
“Pursuant to Court approval, Ms. Miller will return to Los Angeles on January 23, 2017,” court papers obtained from the US District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania read. “Attorney Melucci has no objection to Ms. Miller traveling to the aforementioned location on the aforementioned date.”
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
As Radar readers know, the Lifetime star pled guilty to one count of not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets. She faces up to 30 months in prison. Her final day of sentencing will be February 24th.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Her positive attitude at the event could have to do with her series getting picked up for season 7B despite her legal troubles. “Here we go 7B! Here we go!” she posted on Instagram.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Are you surprised Miller partied so close to her sentencing? Tell us in the comments!
X
Share this: