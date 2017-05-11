1 of 9
Abby Lee Miller will be trading in her Florida house for the big house when she begins serving her one year and one day sentence for fraud, but prison may be nicer than her vacation home! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the former Dance Moms star has been slapped with code violations after leaving her home in unsanitary conditions. Click through to see the disturbing photos!
Frederick Beyer, a member of the Homeowner’s Association Board, exclusively told Radar, “One of the board members went over there to get the pool running because it was infested with mosquitoes. He had to clean, filter and shock the pool heavily.”
In the photos exclusively obtained from Polk County Code Enforcement, the pool water has turned dark green and is filled with leaves. “She does not take care of the house," Beyer, who lives six homes from Miller in Davenport, Florida said. “She has not been here in the neighborhood for a year-and-a-half.”
The unsanitary condition of the pool has even attracted rats! “The neighbor next door to her had to have an exterminator because of rats and mice in their home,” Beyer continued.
The issue has forced neighbors to complain to Polk County Code Enforcement about the stagnant water. According to the complaint, an investigator went to the home to check the property on May 5. “The house appears to be vacant,” the finding reads. “There is no overgrowth at this time. However, I am unable to access the rear yard due to privacy fence.”
A clerk from the Code Enforcement Office confirmed that a notice of violation has been sent to Miller, 50. If Miller does not resolve the issue by May 26, she will be back in court for a magistrate hearing on July 20.
While neighbors have been working to get the reality star evicted, her prison sentence could resolve the issue. “Because it’s a federal prison the government may take over the house,” Beyer said. “I believe the government has dibs before we can do anything.”
As Radar readers know, Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June 2016. She was sentenced to one year and one day in prison on May 9. The incarceration will be followed by two years of supervised release. She was also fined $40,000 and ordered to pay a $120,000 judgment.
