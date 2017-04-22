1 of 9

On Friday, Miller spoke to ET about going under the knife to lose weight. Typically, in gastric sleeve surgery, 80 percent of a patient's stomach is removed so he/she feels less hungry, feels full sooner, and loses weight.

Miller broke down in tears on camera before her bariatrics surgery. The famed TV dance teacher was just about to enter the operating room to have the operation and couldn't hide her jitters.

"I'm scared. I'm nervous," Miller admitted to the entertainment TV show before surgery. As Radar has reported, Miller has another reason to fear as next month she's scheduled to be sentenced in her fraud case . Miller, who has pled guilty, faces prison time.

Appearing to be lonely before her surgery, the single reality star told ET, "There's nobody freaking out if something happens to me."

Miller appeared in a hospital gown and cap and was lying on a table as her doctor prepared for the weight reduction process. Radar reported that Miller jetted to Mexico earlier this year before her sentencing on bankruptcy fraud . And now, she is doing one more thing before learning her fate in court—trying to surgically lose weight!

"Oh, this is crazy," the overweight TV personality said to Entertainment Tonight before going under the knife. In 2015, rumors flew that Miller had lost weight through a secret lap-band procedure but she denied it. Miller told PEOPLE at the time that diet and exercise had reduced her from a size 24 to 16.