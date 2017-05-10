1 of 8
MEGA
MEGA
New photos show the aftermath of inmates rioting in the weeks before Aaron Hernandez's shocking suicide — see them here.
MEGA
MEGA
These shocking photos show the aftermath of a wild riot at the prison where former NFL star Aaron Hernandez committed suicide last month.
MEGA
MEGA
Prisoners trashed objects, including sprinklers and a computer, and made weapons by ripping off table legs in a housing unit at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts.
MEGA
MEGA
The drama unfolded earlier this year on January 9 after a fight between two gang members descended into a three-hour-long riot involving 46 prisoners.
MEGA
MEGA
Corrections officers had to call in a special operations unit, which used pepper spray on the marauding felons, who were searched and then returned to their cells.
MEGA
MEGA
Remarkably no injuries were reported.
MEGA
MEGA
Hernandez, 27, was found dead on April 19 after hanging himself with a bed sheet tied to his cell window.
MEGA
MEGA
Authorities attempted to revive the athlete, but he was later pronounced dead by 4:07 a.m at UMass Memorial Hospital in Leominster. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: