Tiger Woods’ Mystery Girlfriend Is Revealed!

It looks like Tiger Woods has a new girlfriend!

Erica Herman, general manager of The Woods bar and grill, a pop-up restaurant at the Genesis Open, has been seen strolling the greens with the golfer at the Presidents’ Cup tournament this week, as golf.com reported.

Not only that—the two looked close, walking around arm and arm, smiling and cuddling. The pretty brunette, 33, was wearing a “player spouse” credential at the event which is usually reserved for a wife or girlfriend of a player. Woods, 41, has been acting as the U.S. Presidents Cup team during the tournament—and wasn’t shy about being spotted with Herman.

n fact, Herman attended the opening ceremonies with the U.S. team’s wives and girlfriends, and got photographed grinning happily with all the ladies. Herman also was photographed in group shots with the three former U.S. presidents who came to the event on Thursday. The restaurant manager seemed close to Annie Verret, Jordan Spieth’s longtime girlfriend.

As Radar readers know, Woods’ life hit a downward spiral that started with a slew of mistresses speaking out about how they had sleazy affairs with Tiger while he was married to wife Elin Nordegren, mother of his two kids. They divorced in 2010.

The golfer romanced skier Lindsey Vonn but they split. His relationship with stylist Kristin Smith also failed.

In May, Woods was arrested for DUI; cops found him asleep behind the wheel. At the time, he insisted the arrest was due to pain pills, not drinking.

He entered rehab but quickly got out. Woods later agreed to enter a first-time yearlong offenders program that would take the charge down to a simple reckless driving count, Radar learned.

Now, however, are things looking up? It appears that Woods has found love again!

Although Woods hasn’t commented on Herman, photos show that she’s fitting right into his golf world.

