Rebel Duggar Jinger Breaks Away From Strict Family: ‘She’s Her Own Person!’

From wearing revealing clothing to holding off on starting a family, Jinger Duggar has gone against her family’s beliefs time and time again. A Duggar family insider exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that the rebel sister and her husband Jeremy Vuolo continue to go against Jim Bob and Michelle’s strict rules.

“They are their own people,” a source told Radar. “They aren’t just clones. They have their own set of beliefs.”

Fortunately for the couple, the Duggar family stands by their decision to break away from their Independent Baptist views.

“They aren’t attacking their family’s belief system,” the insider said. “The family doesn’t mind at all. They are thrilled to see them push out on their own.”

While they have their family’s support, the couple still receives backlash from fans.

“There will always be folks that hate what they don’t understand,” the source said. “It’s sad, but that’s life.”

Jinger has been labeled the role of rebel over the years with her wild behavior.

Although the Duggars are only allowed to give side hugs before marriage, Jinger gave her husband a full-frontal hug when he proposed during an episode of Jill & Jessa: Counting On.

They have been married since November 2016, but they have yet to announce a pregnancy.

Fans speculate Jinger is on birth control, which goes against the family’s beliefs. Sisters Jill, Jessa and Joy-Anna all announced their pregnancies soon after marriage.

While Duggar women are only allowed to wear long skirts and dresses, Jinger has also been caught on camera wearing jeans, shorts and heels.

Jinger married a rebel, as Jeremy has admitted to drinking alcohol and partying while in college.

He was even arrested for second-degree harassment in January 2008. He pled guilty and was ordered to pay a $250 fine.

