Kim Kardashian Flips Off The Paparazzi

Kim Kardashian gave the paparazzi a message when chatting on the phone in her car—while rumors swirl she is being considered for an American Idol judge job. Apparently not happy with the snappers this time, Kardashian boldly flipped photographers the bird. Although Kardashian usually enjoys snappers covering her every move and capturing her curvy body in see through fashions, before the weekend hit, she seemed in a foul mood.

While holding her phone up to her ear with her right hand, Kardashian grimaced at the paps and gave them a left handed sideways salute. Then she slowly put her finger flipping hand down. Were Kardashian’s feet hurting her, perhaps? She has been contemplating foot surgery to take care of her cankles, according to Radar sources.

She might want to watch the hand action. As Radar has noted, American Idol host Ryan Seacrest has been pushing for Kardashian, 36, to join the show’s upcoming ABC reboot, according to a Naughtygossip.com report.

Although Katy Perry has signed on to do the show, which is set to start production soon, bigwigs are still searching for more judges and Keeping Up with the Kardashians producer Seacrest has suggested Kim, the website’s sources say.

“Promotion and social media are now just as important to being a successful artist as singing, and no one knows that world better than his pal Kim,” noted a Naughtygossip insider.

“People might moan at first that she doesn’t have experience with music but they did the same thing when Heidi Klum joined the panel at America’s Got Talent.”

“At least Kim is from the USA, and she certainly knows how to make great TV,” added the source. “Ryan is worried that if they just follow the format of the old show, that it will feel dated. Adding Kim will be a game-changer.” But if Secreast’s alleged odd scheme to hire Kardashian for Idol happens, she will have to face the paps even more!

