Jenelle Evans Is Mommy-Shamed After Sharing Photo Of Sons In Hot Tub!

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has outraged fans again. The reality TV personality who is constantly under fire for her parenting choices posted a photo on Instagram of her husband David Eason in a hot tub with her sons Jace and Kaiser and his daughter Maryssa!

As In Touch has reported, haters quickly blasted the move as extremely dangerous, as young kids can easily drown in hot tubs and they are only recommended for older children.

“I love my family,” Evans captioned a green-tinged photo on her Instagram account of Eason and three children, two of whom are her sons Jace, 8, and Kaiser, 3, and the other his daughter Maryssa.

All were smiling and looked like they were having a good time in the hot water, but many who saw the photo were horrified, as In Touch noted, because most experts say little kids should NOT be in a hot tub for safety reasons.

Social media haters were particularly worried for the youngest boy, Kaiser, as one person asked, “Shouldn’t a three-year-old not be in a hot tub?”Another wrote, “I do know that boys under the age of 18 shouldn’t be in a hot tub.” Someone else wrote bluntly, “You should get the kids out of the hot tub.”

The Red Cross recommends that no children under age 5 should be in a hot tub, according to internet reports, as “children can’t cope physically with the heat, which may cause hypothermia and other harmful effects.”

According to the grandparenting website The Spruce, while neither the American Association of Pediatrics nor the Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued specific guidelines for hot tub or spa use by children, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) advises that children under 5 should not use hot tubs.

“Infants and toddlers should not use a hot tub at all due to the risk of overheating or dehydration,” the side advises.

“Drowning is the most serious hazard connected with any body of water, including hot tubs….Entanglement of hair in the suction fitting of a hot tub is another hazard that can result in drowning….A similar danger is getting caught by the strong suction of a drain.”

It’s just the latest scandal for Evans after her wild wedding to Eason that she briefly called off after an explosive fight, as Radar exclusively reported.

But Evans and Eason made up and did walk down the aisle last weekend. As Radar readers know, Evans’ mother, Barbara, fought her for custody of Jace after charging her “selfish” daughter of neglect. Barbara won in a court agreement. Jenelle now has visitation with Jace.

What do you think of Evans’ hot tub controversy, Radar readers? Weigh in in the comments section!

