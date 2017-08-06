What Has Kailyn Lowry Named Her Baby?

Kailyn Lowry just gave birth to a bouncing baby boy, and is still deciding on a baby name.

In fact, the exhausted single Teen Mom 2 star admitted to her fans in a Sunday morning 5:07 a.m. tweet, “I still don’t have a baby name.” She included a crying face and a heart emoji at the end of her confession.

Also via Twitter, on Saturday, the day Lowry gave birth, she wrote, “Mother of boys,” with a heart emoji. That was a reference to the fact that Lowry now has a total of three sons and no daughters.

The reality star also tweeted out a link to Radar’s exclusive article on the birth of the baby — and her joy.

And she took to Twitter to write, “longest pregnancy of the year” apparently before she had her new boy, as yet unnamed.

As Radar has reported, the MTV personality waited months before revealing the identity of her third baby daddy as Chris Lopez. She finally confirmed that Lopez is the father when she responded to Radar’s story speculating that it could be Lopez over Twitter.

While a source close to Lowry exclusively told Radar that Lopez was supportive in the beginning, he stopped being involved in the pregnancy after they split. He was not expected to be anywhere near Lowry’s hospital delivery room.

