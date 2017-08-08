Tamra’s Nightmare! Judge Has ‘No Chance’ Of Reconciliation With Daughter

Tamra Judge’s estranged daughter Sidney Barney took to Facebook yesterday to slam her mother in a nasty tirade and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that there is “no chance” that the two will ever reconcile!

“Sidney is sick and tired of her mother’s lies and deception and seeing her fake cry on RHOC this past week was the very last straw for her,” a source close to the 18-year-old said.

“She does not want anything to do with Tamra and that will not change, at least not anytime in the foreseeable future!”

As previously reported, Sidney – who has maintained her silence for the past year in hopes that her mother would change – slammed her famous mom in a nasty Facebook post from her father’s account.

Among other things, Sidney accused Tamra of “alienating” her and her younger brother, as well as dropping bombshell accusations that Judge chose money and fame over her own family.

PHOTOS: Abuse, Neglect, & ‘Inappropriate’ Behavior! The 15 Most Shocking Allegations Against ‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge In Her Custody Case

Shortly after the post became viral, Judge – who is currently in Aruba renewing her vows with hubby, Eddie Judge – commented, “All I’ve done is loved my daughter. All I’ve ever done is love you from the second I found out I was pregnant. I’m sorry you hate me so much. I fought so hard for you. I will always love you and hope you realize one day how wrong all this is. So hurtful and not necessary.”

But according to the source, Sidney believed that her tirade was “very necessary!”

“Sidney thought that her comments just go to show what a vile human being she is. She did not take responsibility for her actions and tried to make it all about her.”

“Tamra caused the issue and then tried to blame Sidney’s father, Simon. This is why Sidney came forward to tell the truth. Sidney could not believe what a lying and manipulative person her mother had become,” the insider told Radar.

PHOTOS: Monster Mom To Gushing Grandma! ‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Barney Judge Welcomes Granddaughter Ava — See 10 Adorable Photos

“And as far as reconciliation goes, that is off the table. Sidney will not be going to any therapy sessions with her and she will not be inviting her to any more family events. She is just done.”

“Sidney wants to move on with her life and she does not want to keep going back and forth. She never wanted to in the first place. All she ever wanted was for Tamra to keep her out of the spotlight and not use her as a storyline for the show. And she could not even do that.”

Do you think that Tamra Judge should be forgiven by her daughter? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.