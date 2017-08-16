Finally Friends! Bethenny Frankel Sends Jill & Bobby Zarin Gifts Amid Cancer Crisis

Bethenny Frankel finally reached out to her former frenemy Jill Zarin, RadarOnline.com has learned!

Patti Stanger sat down with Heather McDonald for her Juicy Scoop podcast, and said that the RHONY star sent “a basket of goodies” to Bobby Zarin.

“Bobby’s dying,” Patti explained. “He doesn’t have a lot of time. This is not something to play around with. Network antics aside, me and Andy [Cohen] have been texting and e-mailing, and this last week, Bethenny did send a basket of goodies to Bobby.”

“I’m sick of the feud,” she added of Jill and Bethenny’s relationship. “I hope it ends.”

“At the end of the day, if you get sick – like Bobby – you need support and we can all get sick,” she said.



Bobby, 71, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in June 2009, and the cancer spread to his lungs in 2013. Jill and Bethenny were friends during the beginning stages of his cancer until the Zarin Fabrics owner accused the Skinnygirl of not reaching out to her during the difficult time. The two got into a heated battle on- screen, and haven’t spoken since. Bethenny, 46, even refused to film with Jill earlier this year.

More recently, Jill, 53, revealed that “his cancer took an unexpected turn” earlier this summer — but he seems to be on the mend.

Great news! Bobby got hall pass to go through hamptons for 5 days. Yahoo! Thought we would never see the house again .. seriously miracle. — Jill Zarin (@Jillzarin) August 16, 2017

