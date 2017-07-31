Family Fight Explodes! Jenelle Evans’ Mom BANS Her From Son Jace’s Big Birthday Bash

Not only was Jenelle Evans banned from her own son’s birthday party, but she was taunted by her mother with a photograph of the big event. And now, the Teen Mom 2 star is furious about her bitter family battle, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Barbara Evans posted a picture of a smiling Jace having a cute party with his friends, writing: “Jace having his eight-year-old Birthday Party today with his friends Great Day!!!”

Jenelle was nowhere to be seen and told Radar that she was banned from the party. “She’s mad I didn’t invite her to the wedding I guess so she said she was doing her own birthday with Jace,” the MTV star revealed to us.

The two have fought viciously for custody over Jace for almost a decade, but Barbara is legally his guardian and has primary physical custody of him. Jenelle dramatically tried to win back more rights from her mother this year, but the court only gave her extended visitation, not actual custody.

Jenelle burned her mother when she said that she was not inviting her to her wedding with her fiancé David Eason. The invitations have been sent out and the big day is set for September 23, 2017.

The reality star, who has custody of her other two other children, Kaiser and Ensley, tells Radar that she has plans to celebrate Jace’s birthday the next time she has visitation.

“His birthday with me will be this weekend,” she said.

In Jenelle’s new book, “Read Between the Lines: Diary of a Teenage Mom”, she describes how she was deceived by her mother into turning over custody of her infant son.

“CPS threatened to put my son in foster care if I didn’t sign custody of him over to my mom because I wasn’t financially stable,” she wrote. “I wanted to get a lawyer to fight it, but I couldn’t afford one. I felt like a frightened animal backed into a corner.

“I fell into the trap of signing over the custody of my son Jace. I thought I was doing it so I could get my life back on track and regain custody of my son,” she said. “The courts awarded her full custody and she has retained rights ever since.”

