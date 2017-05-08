Kim’s Secret Hell: Inside My Son’s Nightmare Dog Attack

It was a mother’s nightmare. But Kim Zolciak-Biermann is finally ready to talk about what happened when her 4-year-old son, Kash Biermann, was brutally attacked by a dog.

The mom-of-six appeared on Watch What Happens Live on May 7, just weeks after the toddler was bitten in the horrifying incident.

“He’s doing great,” she told Andy Cohen. “He has perfect vision in both eyes. That’s all that matters. The rest can be fixed.”

“He was just unfortunately bit by a dog,” she added. “He’s an animal lover. I can see him being a vet at some point.”

“I’m unable to discuss it,” she commented. “I’ve been advised not to at this point.”

She also confessed that her estranged parents texted her to see how he was doing.

As Radar previously reported, a dog bit the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s son in late April. She refused to say how serious his injuries were, but he was rushed into surgery. She frequently updated her fans on Instagram throughout the recovery as well.

Brielle Biermann later claimed that he almost “lost a very important organ.”

