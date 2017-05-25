Kim Zolciak Posts Shocking Photo Of Son After ‘Traumatic’ Dog Bite

Kim Zolciak’s toddler son is still recovering from his “traumatic” dog bite, but he looks better than ever!

The mom of six, 39, shared a photo on Snapchat from five-year-old KJ and four-year-old Kash Biermann’s last day of school — and the tot’s face looks like it has almost healed from the incident.

As Radar reported, Kash was attacked by a dog in late April and almost “lost a very important organ,” according to his older sister Brielle Biermann, 20. He was rushed into surgery for his injuries.

PHOTOS: Kim Zolciak Says She Loves Her ‘Chunky’ Legs After Fans Fat Shame Her — See 9 Sexy Selfies That Show Off Her Curves

The Don’t Be Tardy star hasn’t revealed any other details of the incident yet, but the dog bite was captured on camera for the show’s upcoming season.

The tot was spotted playing with a dog in Turks and Caicos shortly after the incident. Kim and her husband Kroy Biermann took their family to the islands to renew their vows for the show as well.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.