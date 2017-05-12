Bradley Cooper Asks Gaga To Stand Up In Church For His Newborn

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Bradley Cooper has bonded big time with Lady Gaga in recent months as they work on their hotly anticipated A Star Is Born remake — so much so that he’s now asked her to be godmother to his new baby girl, Lea!

According to an insider, Gaga, 31, was a “huge support” for Cooper throughout his fiancé Irina Shayk’s pregnancy since he was “stressed and nervous as hell.”

As Radar reported, little Lea was born on March 21 in Los Angeles.

“Gaga calmed Bradley’s nerves big time and he says he couldn’t have held himself together without her,” said the source. “Their friendship is very real.”

Luckily, Shayk, 31, is secure in her relationship with 42-year-old Cooper and “not the least bit threatened by Gaga.”

“Gaga’s very down-to-earth when the cameras are off her and she’s excited to be given this honor,” added the insider.

