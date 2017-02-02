Good Riddance! ‘Difficult’ Tamron Hall Won’t Be Missed At ‘TODAY,’ Insider Claims

Don’t let the door hit you on your way out!

That’s the message some TODAY Show staffers have for Tamron Hall, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

As Radar reported, Hall has left the TODAY Show, after her hour with Al Roker was cancelled to make room for former Fox News host Megyn Kelly.

Speaking exclusively to Radar, a source at the show said Hall won’t exactly be missed.

“She was very difficult. She could have an attitude and was sometimes short and rude with the staff,” the source said. “If you were not Matt Lauer or talent, it could seem like she had no time for you.”

Hall isn’t just leaving the morning talk show…she’s leaving NBC completely! Tuesday was Hall’s last day on the network.

PHOTOS: Top 10 Moments From Megyn Kelly’s Explosive Donald Trump Interview

“Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at TODAY and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best,” an NBC News spokesperson previously told Radar.

Hall’s departure clears the way for former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly, who signed a new deal at NBC last month that includes her own daytime show as well as a Sunday night news magazine.

It’s expected Kelly will be given her own chunk of TODAY’s four-hour programming block. That would mean either bumping current hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb out of their current time slot, or taking the spot most recently occupied by Hall and Roker.

Insiders told Radar none of this is a surprise.

PHOTOS: Suspended! Embattled Billy Bush Looks Miserable As ‘TODAY’ Axes Him

“TV is a cutthroat business and Tamron is one of the best,” the source said. “Behind her are a long line of people she stepped over to get to the top. She makes friends with the right people and ignores everyone else. But this time she was out played by Kelly.”

It’s not yet known what Hall’s next move will be. Her contract with NBC News officially expires later this month. But don’t expect lots of sentimental so longs from her co-workers, the insider said.

“The staff are not planning a big goodbye party and her office has already been cleared out,” the source claimed. “She had zero relationships with the TODAY show staff outside of the show, and didn’t bother to learn many of their names.”

“Tamron is one tough lady who will land on her feet. Do not feel sorry for her.”