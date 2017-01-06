Bride Wars! Bravo & LuAnn DeLesseps In Epic Fight Over Wedding Footage

When Real Housewives of New York star LuAnn de Lesseps married businessman Tom D’Agostino Jr. on New Year’s Eve, the cameras were rolling. The only problem? They WEREN’T Bravo’s, and now RadarOnline.com has learned the network is seriously ticked off.

As Radar reported, de Lesseps, 51, married D’Agostino during his 50th birthday on Dec. 31.

Radar has learned that de Lesseps had the ceremony and reception filmed, but instead of handing the footage over to Bravo, she sold it to People magazine for $20,000. Now her reality show home is demanding her to fork over the footage for their use…and do it for FREE!

“If she plays hardball she will be fired,” a source exclusively told Radar. “When you sign up to a reality show, they OWN your life. No way were they going to let her get married and not air it on the show.”

Instead of letting Bravo film the event, de Lesseps lied to the network by saying she wanted it to be private, then hired another video crew to cover it, according to the insider.

The source said producers are furious de Lesseps did not allow them access to the wedding.

“They are not interested in getting an edited highlight reel. They want ALL the footage so they can edit it themselves,” the insider said.

“Remember she gets paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to be on the show,” the source continued. “She’s stupid to lose a $500,000 job over $20,000 from People.”

But that’s not the only drama. As Radar reported, former RHONY star Jill Zarin posted a bunch of photos from the big night on her Instagram. And now People reportedly doesn’t even want to pay de Lesseps, since the pics are already out there.

