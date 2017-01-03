Kim Cheating Scandal EXPLODES — Kanye Confronts ‘Other Man’ Marquette King

Kim Kardashian is denying rumors she cheated with NFL star Marquette King, but RadarOnline.com has learned that Kanye West isn’t taking her word for it! According to a source close to Kardashian, West reached out to King himself to settle the score.

As Radar reported, the couple got into an explosive fight last week when West saw reports that claimed his wife may have cheated on him. The Terez Owens blog posted a story about the drama, only to delete it soon after, amid Kardashian’s denials.

Not long after, a source close to the Kardashian clan told Radar, “Kanye called Marquette himself behind Kim’s back. He needed to know once and for all if this was true.”

“Kim told Kanye to drop it, and he did not, and it caused even more drama between them!”

Luckily for the superstar couple, it seems that they’ve already bounced back.

Kardashian returned to social media today after a three-month hiatus following her robbery in Paris. But the insider said the sweet family posts were a half-hearted attempt to get out of the dog house!

Said the insider, “She is trying really hard right now to keep their marriage together.”

