‘Baby Crazy’ Khloe Makes New Year’s Resolution To Become A Mom

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Khloe Kardashian is secretly struggling with a major decision! According to an insider, the reality star is torn between ruining her hot new body with a pregnancy and finally achieving her lifelong desire to become a mom.

“Khloe’s going baby crazy with all her new nieces and nephews arriving and she always wanted to have a family of her own by the time she hit 30,” said the source of Kardashian, who turned 32 last summer.

Even though her plan hit some major and unexpected snags, including her marriage to Lamar Odom melting down, Kardashian’s now has cold feet about her baby dream actually coming true.

“Since working out like a monster for years to get into the best shape of her life, she’s reluctant to undo all her hard work with a pregnancy,” explained the insider.

Despite her reluctance, Kardashian is ready to deal with any changes motherhood could bring her way.

“It’s going to happen in the New Year — with or without a man!” insisted the source.

“As much as she loves her hot bod, she knows in her heart she’ll love a baby much more.”

