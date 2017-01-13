Kardashians Desperate To Save Rob From ‘Death Wish’ After New Drama With Blac

The worried Kardashian clan is scrambling to keep watch over Rob Kardashian following his sudden hospitalization and recent wedding drama with Blac Chyna .

“His health crisis has been a wake-up call for the family,” a source revealed to RadarOnline.com, adding Rob’s relationship drama isn’t making anyone feel more secure that he’s going to be okay.

“His mom,” Kris Jenner, “and sisters,” Khloe, Kim and Kourtney, “are taking turns keeping vigil,” said the source.

“They’ve gone through his fridge and thrown out the junk food, and replaced it with healthy stuff.”

As Radar reported, overweight Rob, 29, was recently rushed to the hospital after suffering diabetes-related complications.

“Khloe is especially freaking out and suspects diabetic Rob has a death wish,” said the source.

But it isn’t just the sock magnate’s physical state that has the reality family worried.

“He’s never been emotionally stable, and Chyna leaving him pushed him over the edge, so much that he started binge eating and wreaking havoc on his blood sugar levels,” the source told Radar.

“It’s sad that his well-being depends on someone else, and that’s why everyone’s afraid Chyna’s got too much of a hold over him.”

