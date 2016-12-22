Does Ryan Know? ‘Teen Mom’ Star Edwards’ Fiancée, 20, Was Already Married!

Maci Bookout’s baby daddy Ryan Edwards is tying the knot with fiancée Mackenzie Standifer – but it won’t be the first time she’s walked down the aisle.

Divorce papers exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal she has been married before!

Standifer, 20, tied the knot with her baby daddy Zachary Stephens on September 14, 2013 when she was five months pregnant with their son.

But the marriage didn’t last long, as she filed for divorce on July 13, 2016.

“Plaintiff is entitled to an absolute divorce on the grounds of inappropriate marital conduct,” the final decree of divorce read. “Mackenzie Stephens is hereby granted an absolute divorce from Defendant, Zachary Stephens, and the parties are restored to all rights and privileges of unmarried persons.”

Standifer was awarded her 2015 Ford Mustang in the divorce, while her ex-husband was awarded his 1994 Jeep Wrangler. The parties were responsible for any debts incurred from his or her own name.

The divorce was finalized on November 10, 2016.

Standifer was granted primary custody of their son Hudson. Stephens was ordered to pay $503 monthly in child support.

Edwards proposed to Standifer at Waffle House last week after only months of dating.

“Getting married,” he captioned a photo of her oval engagement ring.

Standifer was a guest at Bookout’s October wedding to Taylor McKinney, as she was filmed catching the bouquet.

Bookout praised Standifer at her wedding for being a second mother to Bentley, the star’s son with Edwards.

“I am so happy that when [Bentley] is with you, you can be his mother and treat him like your own child,” Bookout told her in a deleted scene. “I just want to let you know I really, really appreciate you.”

