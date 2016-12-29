Blac Widow! ‘Fat Shaming’ Chyna Blamed For Overweight Rob’s New Crisis

Blac Chyna’s relationship with the Kardashian clan has gone from chilly to an outright cold war, an insider told RadarOnline.com, because they’re telling friends that she is partly to blame for Rob Kardashian’s medical crisis!

“Rob has been under so much stress lately over his newborn baby girl Dream and the ongoing drama between Chyna and his whole family,” a source close to the Rob & Chyna reality star said.

And the pressure went up a notch on Thursday, when Kardashian was rushed to the hospital with issues stemming from his diabetes.

“Things are really bad right now with Rob’s health,” said the source, adding, “He has not been taking care of himself and he is not sleeping well because Dream is keeping him up all night long.”

As previously reported, Chyna, 28, has not been very easy on her fiancé when it comes to diet and exercise!

“She has been fat-shaming him non-stop and Kris, as well as Rob’s sisters, think that it caused him to stop eating, which could have led to his hyperglycemia,” the source told Radar, referring the scary side-effect of diabetes that can occur when blood sugar levels spike.

PHOTOS: 23-Pounds Lighter: Blac Chyna Gets Her Body Back After Baby!

“Last night, Rob called Kris to tell her that he was feeling dizzy and his mother made him go to the ER right away.”

According to the insider,doctors were able to successfully treat Kardashian’s scary condition.

“Rob is fine now and is back at home. His levels have all returned to normal,” the insider added.

Do you think that Blac Chyna is to blame for Rob Kardashian’s health scare? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.