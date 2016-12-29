Baby Plan Back On! Kourtney & Scott Heat Up In Aspen After Blowout Fight

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are back on yet again, and moving forward with their any plans, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Less than one week after the two got into a BLOWOUT fight over Kardashian’s rumored relationship with a 23-year-old hot model, Younes Bendjima, the parents to Mason, 6, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 1, jetted off to Aspen yesterday in a last-ditch effort to save their family!

“After Scott became super jealous and flipped out on her, the two of them had a really nice time together on Christmas, which they spent with their kids,” said an insider. “One of Scott’s presents to her was this trip to Aspen!”

As previously reported, Disick, 33, and Kardashian, 37, have been on-again, off-again for years. But after Disick pulled himself together from a nasty relapse this past summer, the two reconciled again and began trying to have another child together.

“Scott gave in and he told Kourtney that he would do whatever she wants if she would take him back,” the insider told Radar. “If she wants another child, fine. If she wants to get married, fine.”

“He just does not want to see her with other men because it drives him absolutely insane!”

According to the source, the two are finally back on the right track and are really enjoying each other’s company while hitting the slopes together.

“They never really stopped having sex,” said the source, “She loves to make him jealous and her boytoy was just another attempt at doing so.”

