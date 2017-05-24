It’s Official! Yolanda Hadid & David Foster Divorce Finalized

David Foster and Yolanda Hadid have finally finalized their divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Former RHOBH star Yolanda filed for the split in January 2016. Documents filed in Los Angeles and obtained by Radar show that the couple submitted their final judgment package to the court on May 10.

A mutually signed agreement of who’ll get what, that document still must be approved by a judge. The process can take weeks or even months. (Details of the nature of the settlement were not made public.)

In the meantime, both have already moved on after four years of marriage.

Yolanda’s LA home sold for $4.995 million earlier this month, and the 53-year-old has moved to NYC to launch a reality show, Model Moms, for Lifetime.

As for David, 67, he’s been spotted out on dates with several hot young starlets, including – most recently – singer Katharine McPhee, 33.

Story developing.

