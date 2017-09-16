Wendy Williams Laughs Off Rapper T.I.’s Diss Of Her Bikini Body

Eyes popped all over America when Wendy Williams‘ Barbados beach bikini body photos went viral.

The talk show queen’s top heavy, surgically enhanced assets looked enormous in her tiny black swimsuit as she vacationed.

Although some loved the photos of Williams, 53, rapper T.I. threw her some shade.

T.I. shared the pictures of bikini babe Williams along with a lengthy caption which began “Ok now as much s*** as this sister talk about people… (Myself included) I know what y’all expect.”

The singer continued, “But I’m not gon do the obvious & fye her ass up. NOPE!!!

“I’m gon be respectful because regardless of her flaws she’s still a independent black business woman that’s had to fight her way through life to get where she is.”

But then T.I. turned the tables on the talk show star who has been critical of other celebs, writing, “JUST LIKE THE PEOPLE SHE JUDGES DAILY!!! But I’m gon try something new & different this time,” he continued.

“Let’s see if the power of mercy moves her heart to not be so malicious & vindictive in the future when she’s speaking on the lives of other strangers when they’re going through their own PERSONAL tough times. That’s my approach… let’s see [thinking emoji.]”

Williams shrugged off haters in general, saying, “As long I love what I see when I get out of the shower… I’m good.”

But she couldn’t resist taking a shot back at T.I., telling PEOPLE Now when asked about him, “You know when a short man puts lifts in his shoes to be a little taller?”

Williams was having the time of her life on a Caribbean vacation with her husband Kevin Hunter last week and wasn’t shy about flaunting her body on the beach.

The talk show hostess said that she doesn’t “care when people talk about the way I look.”

Williams, who has admitted to plastic surgery, noted to People that she’s comfortable with “perky boobs and a flat belly,” joking to reporters, “if I got no behind, I can buy one like the rest of you all.”

