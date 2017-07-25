It’s Not My Fault! Venus Williams Claims Victim Failed To Wear Seatbelt In Fatal Car Crash

Venus Williams claims she’s not responsible for Jerome Barson‘s death because he failed to keep himself safe, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The tennis pro claimed that “the injuries and/or damages to [Barson] were solely and/or proximately caused by the unreasonable failure of [Barson] to use an available and operation seat belt at the time of the accident” in bombshell West Palm Beach, Fla. court documents obtained by Radar.

Williams, 37, also claimed in her wrongful death lawsuit papers that Barson “failed to adequately maintain and repair the vehicle….in a safe condition” prior to the June 9 accident.

Barson’s daughter Audrey Gassner-Dunayer filed the explosive wrongful death lawsuit against Williams on June 29 — just one week after Barson, 78, succumbed to his “traumatic injuries.” She is seeking money for his medical and funeral expenses, as well as other damages.

Williams broke down discussing the fatal accident during a press conference at Wimbledon, but quickly got defensive after Dunayer asked for her medical records and phone records. Williams refused to hand over her T-Mobile records, and has yet to cough up her medical history.

