Lisa Bloom Reveals Usher Herpes Victim Is A MAN!

One of Usher‘s herpes victims is a man, RadarOnline.com has learned. Lisa Bloom, who is representing a group of individuals claiming the singer knowingly infected them with an STD, said that she will be holding a press conference against the singer on Monday and revealed that at least one of his accusers is an unidentified male under the alias “John Doe.”

“On Monday, August 7, attorney Lisa Bloom will file a California lawsuit on behalf of three individuals, all of whom allege that Usher had sexual contact with them after 2012, and failed to warn them of his alleged STD, as required by law. One of the accusers will speak at the press conference. The others will be named in the complaint as Jane Doe and John Doe and will remain private,” Bloom stated in a press release posted to her Twitter account on Friday.

I will be doing a New York press conference Monday morning regarding a new case I’m filing against Usher. Here are the details. pic.twitter.com/MNXWyETXOJ — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) August 4, 2017

As Radar exclusively reported, the Yeah! singer, 38, got bashed with a vile lawsuit after a former lover sued him for infecting her with herpes.

The ex-girlfriend, who Radar has not named, has since suffered extreme depression knowing the virus is incurable. I feel that my “health and body have been ruined,” she said in court papers first revealed by Radar.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.