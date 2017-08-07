Explosive Court Docs Reveal Usher Herpes Victim Suffered ‘Birthing Complications’

More details have emerged about the new Herpes lawsuit filed against Usher on Monday, including one of his victim’s claiming the singer caused her to have “birthing complications,” RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the suit, obtained by Radar, all three plaintiffs claim Usher knowingly exposed them to herpes after failing to disclose his diagnosis before engaging in sexual contact with them.

Court docs filed on Monday state, “As a result of being diagnosed with Herpes and /or being exposed to the Herpes Virus, Plantiffs have suffered severe emotional distress, birthing complications, stress, depression, anxiety about having contracted the disease or being exposed to Herpes.”

“The health of Plantiff’s newborn children may have been compromised as a result of contracting Herpes from Raymond,” the suit claims.

The three say they engaged in sexual activity with the singer “because Raymond [Usher] was a revered celebrity in their eyes who they believed could be loved and trusted.”

Furthermore, the suit states, “Plantiffs have suffered embarrassment, shame, anxiety, and revulsion at Raymond’s failure and refusal to deny that he has Herpes and offer medical evidence that his diagnosis is negative and that he could not have and did not expose the Plantiffs to Herpes.”

As readers know, lawyer Lisa Bloom held a news conference on Monday with one of the plaintiffs, Quantasia Sharpton, saying Usher picked her out of a crowd during a concert and later had sex with her.

Bloom also claims one of the victims has tested positive for herpes.

As Radar exclusively reported, Usher secretly coughed up $1.1 million for infecting a celebrity stylist with herpes in 2009 or 2010.

After Radar broke the news, another woman filed a $10 million lawsuit against the star.

