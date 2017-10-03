Tyra Banks Calls It Quits With Baby Daddy, One Year After Welcoming Son

Tyra Banks, 43, has called it quits with baby daddy Erik Asla, 52, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former supermodel and her photographer man welcomed son York Banks Asla in January 2016 and were struggling to keep their relationship intact ever since!

According to a Page Six source, the split came “drama-free” and they’re focusing on co-parenting their baby boy.

Tyra and Erik even look forward to continue working together, as he is “slated to shoot the photos for the opening credits” of America’s Next Top Model.

Erik has reportedly moved out of the Los Angeles mansion, while Tyra put her NYC apartment on the market!

