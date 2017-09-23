Tyga Goes Shopping After Saying He Is Dad Of Kylie’s Baby By Travis Scott

Tyga did some shopping on Rodeo Drive on Friday after claiming Kylie Jenner could be carrying HIS baby after her expecting news broke.

By all accounts, Jenner, just 20, is reportedly pregnant by her current rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott, but rapper Tyga, 27, shocked fans by writing on Snapchat, “Hell nah that’s my kid.”

Tyga seemed unfazed by the controversy as he stepped out with a friend in Beverly Hills on a quest to spend money on pricey items. He wore his trademark casual look of black sweatshirt, camo pants, and sneakers with a big necklace.

As Radar has reported, Tyga’s ex-galpal Kylie is allegedly pregnant with her first child by rapper Scott, 25. They have only been a couple since April.

Sources have said Jenner and Scott are expecting a baby girl. The singer is the one who has spilled the beans about the gender of their child, sources note.

But pals close to the couple claim Jenner began blabbing to friends about her pregnancy earlier this month while attending the Day N Night Fest in Anaheim, CA.

While neither Jenner nor Scott have confirmed the pregnancy, she fueled the fire by posting a Snapchat image of herself on Friday sporting what appears to be a small bump concealed under a baggy shirt.

Tyga’s snarky—or joking?–post on Snapchat is now gone while onlookers wonder if he’s pursuing some retail therapy in the wake of Jenner’s news.

After his split from Jenner, Tyga has been seen dating a Kardashian lookalike, model Jordan Ozuna.

Jenner said on her reality show Life of Kylie that she broke up with Tyga earlier this year because she is young and wants to live life to the fullest.

The big-lipped reality star told cameras, “I don’t want to look back five years from now and think that [Tyga] took something from me.”

But now, it appears Jenner is going to be a young mom, having a baby by another man!

