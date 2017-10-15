Getting Help Again! Troubled Aaron Carter Back In Rehab

Aaron Carter is back in rehab.

The performer has been struggling with several personal and addictions issues before he re-entered a facility this weekend.

On Saturday he returned to rehab just a week after he checked himself out earlier this month after only two weeks.

His spokesperson said: “Aaron has taken care of the legal and financial matters that required his attention and returned to the wellness facility to complete his program.”

Carter has endured a very troubled year although it is unclear what sparked his latest rehab stint.

While appearing on ‘The Doctors’ he tested positive for drugs while admitting to using prescription medications to cope with stress and anxiety.

Also, this year, he split from his girlfriend, admitted he was bi-sexual, got involved in a car accident and was arrested for a DUI, while a former manager claimed he had stalked him.

