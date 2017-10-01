Tori Spelling Settles Lawsuit With Benihana Over Burn Claim

Tori Spelling has settled her lawsuit with Benihana, E! News reported, after the star had alleged she had tripped and fallen backward onto a hot grill at the restaurant on Easter 2014–and needed skin grafts!

As PEOPLE confirmed in April 2015, Spelling, 44, got skin grafts on her right arm, with her husband Dean McDermott saying, “It was an unfortunate accident. She had a little burn.”

Apparently it was more than little, as Spelling filed legal documents against Benihana in September 2015 over the incident, according to PEOPLE.

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star filed court documents claiming she suffered wage loss, hospital and medicine expenses, general damage and loss of earning capacity after the burn.

The lawsuit stated that Spelling “sustained deep second and third-degree burn injuries requiring hospitalization and surgery” PEOPLE reported.

The terms of the settlement are secret, but could it help Spelling with her financial woes?

As Radar has extensively reported, the former True Tori reality star and husband McDermott, 50, who have five kids, grapple with big time money problems.

As Radar has reported, Spelling and McDermott were hit with a $220,000 default judgment in a bitter battle against City National Bank over an unpaid $400,000 loan.

Worse, the pair owed the IRS close to $1 million in taxes, and McDermott must make monthly child support payments to his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, after a court battle.

Radar sources have said Spelling and McDermott, who revealed their marital problems to TV cameras, are desperate to dig out of their financial hole.

But they are still spending! This summer, the “broke’ Spelling and McDermott stayed in a $4,000 per night hotel suite in Mexico.

