Rock Tragedy: Icon Tom Petty Dead At 66

Tom Petty has died at the age of 66, according to reports.

The legendary rocker was taken off life support after being rushed to the hospital Sunday night in full cardiac arrest, reports claims.

Los Angeles Fire Department tells Radar they received a call to Petty’s Malibu home at 10:45 PM Sunday night and were dispatched at 10:52. LAPD reveals to Radar he was found unconscious and went into cardiac arrest — they were able to gain a pulse.

Malibu police also confirms to Radar he was then “transported to Santa Moncia hospital with an unknown condition.”

Reports reveal when he got to the hospital he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support.

