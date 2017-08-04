Tiger Woods Makes Shirtless Return To Social Media After Stint In Rehab

Having just left rehab following his recent DUI arrest and addiction drama, Tiger Woods is back on social media, RadarOnline.com can report, and the golf icon is not being shy about his glitzy lifestyle and toned body.

Posting a photo of himself, shirtless and holding a lobster while on a yacht, he wrote on Twitter:

“Nothing like free diving with the kids for lobster at Albany.”

Nothing like free diving with the kids for lobster at Albany. pic.twitter.com/QgdvrMYnPX — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 4, 2017

As Radar told you first, Woods admitted to be “getting professional help” to manage his medications, after he was arrested for driving under the influence in May.

While the golf legend claimed that his drowsiness was not caused by alcohol but rather by “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications,” he checked into rehab to battle his addiction for the sake of his kids.

However, just yesterday, the athlete checked out of the establishment, saying he “completed an out of state private intensive program.”

