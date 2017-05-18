‘Southern Charm’ Shocker! Kathryn & Landon’s Feud Explodes Amid Custody Battle

.



Southern Charm is midway through the season — but the best drama is yet to come!

Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis are forced to confront each other in an explosive preview clip, and Landon Clements finds herself in the middle of the former couple.

“This girl — she is your soul mate,” a random diner tells Ravenel as Clements smiles in one scene.

Later, Dennis holds a notebook with a letter intended for Ravenel.

“Thomas, it feels like time has truly flown by,” reads the note, dated November 5, 2016. “It’s almost 2017 and we haven’t spoken or seen each other since the beginning of 2016. It makes me truly regretful of the way things ended with us, leaving our children with only their father or their mother, and never both together.”

“For that I am truly and sincerely sorry,” it continues.

“It’s apologetic, but I don’t know if it’s a huge manipulation,” Ravenel tells a friend while holding the letter.

Later on, Clements gets into a fight with the rest of the cast about “being the bigger person,” seemingly about being in the middle of Ravenel and Dennis’ relationship.

“If I had just had a child with someone and then another girl…“ her friend Chelsea Meissner begins to tell her in a separate scene.

The clip finally ends with Dennis asking Ravenel to look her in the eyes as she tells him, “I loved you so much and I will always love you.”

RadarOnline.com previously reported that Ravenel, 54, and Dennis, 24, are battling over custody of their children Kensington, 3, and Saint, 18 months.

Ravenel currently has full custody, as Dennis is still refusing to cough over her drug test results.

Meanwhile, Ravenel spent the current season of the show deciding if he wanted to date Clements, 35. Clements and Dennis have been enemies since last season.

